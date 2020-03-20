|
|
Evelyn Irene Schaffer, 96, of Center Valley, died March 18, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Born and lived all her life in Upper Saucon Township, near Center Valley, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elsie I. (Yeager) Schaffer. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1942. She was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII at the Vultee Aircraft plant in Allentown, PA. She retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield after 32 years. Evelyn enjoyed reading, deep sea fishing when she was younger, and baking. She made delicious traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fastnachts. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and social ministries at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member. Her 3rd great-grandfather, Johann Conrad Yeager, was its first Lutheran pastor.
Survivors: Sisters, Elsie Ball of Coopersburg and Dorothy Polster of Allentown; nieces and nephews: Roger Schaeffer, Susan Valasek, Ronald Ball, Debra Nester, Lori Simmons, Bruce Polster, and Dr. Scott Polster. Predeceased: Brothers, Charles, John, and Paul Schaffer; sister, Eleanor Simmons; and nephew Rev. David Schaeffer.
Services: To be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown. Online memorial tributes at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to her church at 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020