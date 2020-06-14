Evelyn J. Grammes
1918 - 2020
Evelyn J. (Snyder) Grammes, 101, of Bethlehem, formerly of Whitehall, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Grammes. Born in Germansville, November 15, 1918, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Oscar P. and Althea M. (Wehr) Snyder. She graduated from the William Allen High School, Class of 1936. Evelyn also was a graduate of the former Henry's Beauty School in Allentown and later employed as a hairdresser at the former Hess Bros. and Lewis's Beauty Salon both in Allentown for 10 years before retiring. She was the oldest member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield. Evelyn was a charter member of the Whitehal Women's Club and the Parkland Garden Club. She was member of the Northampton Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, AARP Chapter #3115 and the Whitehall Senior Citizens.

Survivors: Sons, Thomas P. Grammes (Patricia) of Bethlehem, William R. Grammes (Donna) of Whitehall; grandchildren, Jennifer Steirer, Kelli Tremba, Jeffrey Grammes, Bryan Grammes; great grandchildren, Conor Grammes, Brendan Grammes, Ben Grammes, Carlye Grammes, Ty Tremba, Teagan Tremba, Trey Tremba, Sophie Steirer, Ella Steirer, Caleb Grammes, Annabel Grammes.

Services: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Donald W. Hayn officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
