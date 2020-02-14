Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Avenue
Whitehall, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Avenue
Whitehall, PA
Evelyn Janice Zuppert

Evelyn Janice Zuppert Obituary
Evelyn Janice Zuppert, 75, of Whitehall, passed away February 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the widow of James C. Zuppert Sr. Janice was a housekeeper for the Good Shepherd Home in Allentown for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall.

Surviving are her children: Mary, wife of Michael Briody, of Whitehall; Sandra, wife of Michael Bluis, of Allentown; James Zuppert Jr, and his companion, Lynn; and Michele, wife of Ray Bunce, all of Northampton; Patty, wife of Corey Leibenguth, of Slatington; and Jeffrey Gilfillan, and his wife, Sheila, of Lake Wynonah, PA; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and nieces & nephews. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Mary Ann Lazarchick, Frank Kurak, and Irene Gisondi.

A viewing will be on Wednesday from 6:30-8 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown; and from 9:30-10:30 AM on Thursday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the Children's Heart Foundation, c/o the funeral home. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020
