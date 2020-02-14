|
|
Evelyn Janice Zuppert, 75, of Whitehall, passed away February 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the widow of James C. Zuppert Sr. Janice was a housekeeper for the Good Shepherd Home in Allentown for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Surviving are her children: Mary, wife of Michael Briody, of Whitehall; Sandra, wife of Michael Bluis, of Allentown; James Zuppert Jr, and his companion, Lynn; and Michele, wife of Ray Bunce, all of Northampton; Patty, wife of Corey Leibenguth, of Slatington; and Jeffrey Gilfillan, and his wife, Sheila, of Lake Wynonah, PA; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and nieces & nephews. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Mary Ann Lazarchick, Frank Kurak, and Irene Gisondi.
A viewing will be on Wednesday from 6:30-8 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown; and from 9:30-10:30 AM on Thursday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the Children's Heart Foundation, c/o the funeral home. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020