Evelyn L. Herczeg, 56, of Hellertown died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Jeffrey J. Herczeg. She was born in West Rockhill Twp. (Sellersville) on November 30, 1962 to the late George D. and Catherine M. (Boyer) Still. Evelyn is a member of New Waters Church, Hellertown, where she was a children's church teacher. She was a teacher's aide at the former Vitalistics, Bethlehem. Evelyn was a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed cake decorating. Evelyn especially liked spending time with her grandchildren.SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 38 years last October; daughters: Bambi L. (Robert, Jr.) Weaver of Bethlehem, Ashley B. (Joshua) Yale of Carlisle; siblings: Patricia of Pottstown, Jeffrey of Paxton, IL; 4 grandchildren: Bailey, Owen, Lily, Aubrey. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Waters Church 2065 Apple St, Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 18055.