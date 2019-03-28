Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Evelyn L. Micolochick

Evelyn L. Micolochick Obituary
Evelyn L. Micolochick, 88, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Micolochick who died in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Maryanne Micolochick and sister, Nancy Miller. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home, with burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.Memorials contributions may be made to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019
