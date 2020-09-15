Evelyn L. Whitehead, 94, of Allentown, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Ernest H. Whitehead. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva (Hoditch) Matsco.
Survivors: Daughter: Natalie L. Papp of Allentown; Granddaughter: Rebecca L. Pappof Allentown; Grandson: Sean E. Papp and his wife Jessica of Whitehall; Great-grandchildren: Kai, Aida, Peyton, Graceyn. Evelyn was predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Services: 10:30 am Thursday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10:00 – 10:30 am Thursday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com