Evelyn Lugo, 55, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of Luz (Arzuaga) Lugo and the late Narciso Lugo. Evelyn worked as a customer service representative for many years at PP&L Utilities. She was a member at Holy Infancy Catholic Church of Bethlehem.
Survivors: In addition to her mother, Luz, Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Edwin Lugo, Sr. and wife Brenda Hernandez; nephews, Edwin Lugo, Jr., Jamar Lugo and Julian Lugo; nieces, Evelisse Lugo, Jazzmarie Lugo and Shyanne Lugo; great nephews, Ramon Colon, Juziah Meletiche, Jaylius Meletiche and Jonah Rodriguez and great nieces, Shaniyah Ganlindo, Kelyce Colon, Nikyla Torres and Ariyah Lugo.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 10:00A.M. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A viewing will take place in the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.