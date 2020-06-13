Evelyn M. Cotugno, 92, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Bath, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 10, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, PA. She was the daughter of the late John Mazzoni and the late Jennie (Domine) Mazzoni. She was the wife of the late Anthony M. Cotugno Sr., who passed in 1983.
Evelyn and her husband were the owners of the White Circle Milk and Lunch Bar in Phillipsburg, NJ in the early 1950's and she owned the Country House Boutique in Bath, PA for a brief period.
She was a member of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, Martins Creek, PA.
"Our beautiful mother devoted her entire life nurturing, supporting and always showing interest in her children's concerns. She taught us the importance of reflecting kindness and respect to others. Music and song writing brought her joy and her irresistible laugh made one's heart smile."
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Freer of Orefield, PA, Dinah Oleszek, wife of Ronald, of Bath, PA and a son, Anthony Cotugno Jr., of Bath, PA. Sister, Vincenza Cicale of Phillipsburg, NJ. Brother, Arnold Mazzoni and wife Deanna of Phillipsburg, NJ and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Caroline Stahley.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue,
Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association or Dementia Society of America c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.