Evelyn M. Cotugno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn M. Cotugno, 92, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Bath, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 10, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, PA. She was the daughter of the late John Mazzoni and the late Jennie (Domine) Mazzoni. She was the wife of the late Anthony M. Cotugno Sr., who passed in 1983.

Evelyn and her husband were the owners of the White Circle Milk and Lunch Bar in Phillipsburg, NJ in the early 1950's and she owned the Country House Boutique in Bath, PA for a brief period.

She was a member of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, Martins Creek, PA.

"Our beautiful mother devoted her entire life nurturing, supporting and always showing interest in her children's concerns. She taught us the importance of reflecting kindness and respect to others. Music and song writing brought her joy and her irresistible laugh made one's heart smile."

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Freer of Orefield, PA, Dinah Oleszek, wife of Ronald, of Bath, PA and a son, Anthony Cotugno Jr., of Bath, PA. Sister, Vincenza Cicale of Phillipsburg, NJ. Brother, Arnold Mazzoni and wife Deanna of Phillipsburg, NJ and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Caroline Stahley.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue,

Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association or Dementia Society of America c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved