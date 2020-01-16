Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Evelyn M. Geiger


1925 - 2020
Evelyn M. Geiger Obituary
Evelyn M. Geiger, 94 years, of Catasauqua, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the St. Luke's VNA Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Geiger. Born November 20th, 1925, in Coplay, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Joseph I. and Mary R. (Gerboc) Matejicka.

For many years, Evelyn worked as a master bookkeeper at Schneider Manufacturing Corp. where she diligently made things add up. Later in life she enjoyed volunteering at her church, St. John Fisher, taking a major part in their pierogie and kiffle drive. Evelyn loved to bake, make candy and share with everyone.

Evelyn is survived by her brother Joseph and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and John and sisters Mary and Dianne.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday January 21st, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020
