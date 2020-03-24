|
Evelyn M. Keeler, 81, of Easton, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 22, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph H. "Sonny" Keeler. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Grace (Leith) Rau. Evelyn was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, class of 1956. She worked in Nutritional Services at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill for 36 years where she was known as the flower girl. Evelyn was a member of Trinity UCC, Bethlehem. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and loved her family and friends dearly.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her companion Rodney Kuller who loved and cared for her; daughters Debra Marushak of Bethlehem and Michelle Wieand and her husband Jack of Alburtis; sons Joseph H. Keeler, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL and Robert S. Keeler of Bethlehem; siblings George Rau and his wife Jean of Bethlehem, Jeanette Kressler and Gloria Kissel and her husband Michael; grandchildren Thomas & Teri Marushak, Louie Sinwell, Ricky Koch, Justin and Emileigh Keeler, Jake, Jenna, and Jesse Wieand, Brianna and Bethany Keeler, Steve Barwick and John Yazierski; 4 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She wad preceded in death by her daughters Jo Anne Keeler Burt and Barbara Barwick and her siblings Donald, Edgar, Richard, Pearl, Kathryn, Ruth and John.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. An Online visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12 Noon to 12:30 P.M. Please contact the funeral home for more information. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Evelyn's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmfiuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020