Evelyn M. Musselman, 89, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at her residence at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, PA. She was the wife of Parke W. Musselman, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing in June 2018. Born in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Elma (Fleetwood) Moore. Evelyn graduated first in her class at Teaneck (NJ) High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from The College of William and Mary, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and largest academic honor society and Gamma Phi Beta social sorority. Her first job after graduation was working in the Marketing department of Gimbels Department Store in New York City. Evelyn briefly worked at Western Electric and Bethlehem Steel. She earned her M.Ed. from Lehigh University and worked for the Bethlehem Area School District where she taught at the elementary level and in the gifted program for twenty-six years. Throughout her time in Bethlehem, she was a member of Christ Church U.C.C., Wesley United Methodist Church, and First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and writer. Evelyn enjoyed researching genealogy, playing bridge, skiing, and sailing. She traveled the world with her dear friend Marena Gonz and sometimes with her grandchildren, visiting nearly thirty countries, four continents and much of the United States. Climbing The Great Wall of China and riding a camel in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt were some of her favorite experiences. She enjoyed summers at Chautauqua Institution in NY where she was a member of the Chautauqua Literacy and Scientific Circle. Evelyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was civic minded and held offices in many organizations, including PTA Council, Jaycee Wives, and AAUW, where she was named Woman of the Year. She was instrumental in Friends of the Library advocating and helping to build the Bethlehem Area Public Library in 1967. Evelyn volunteered for the Center for Adult Literacy and Basic Workforce Development and other community programs including serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher. She can never be replaced in our hearts or in our lives and she will always be remembered fondly and with love. SURVIVORS: Sister Foy Miller and her husband Raymond of Laguna Woods, CA, daughter Lori Dwarnick and her husband Walter of Annandale, NJ, sons Alan Musselman of Bethlehem, Wes Musselman and his wife Anne of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Scott and Amy Dwarnick, and John and twins Claire and Grace Musselman, and several nieces and nephews. SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Bethlehem. Evelyn's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.