1/1
Evelyn M. Werley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn M. Werley, 87 years, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Parkland Manor Senior Living in Allentown. She was the widow of Ralph H. Werley who passed away last November. Born in Topton, she was the daughter of the late Earl G. and Beulah A. (Gaston) Diehl. Evelyn was a Lutheran member of Morgenland Church in Orefield where she sang on the choir and was involved with the Women's Guild and Quilters. She was a member of the Pioneer Grange, #1777 in Topton. Evelyn loved to play Bingo.

Survivors: Son, David R. Werley and wife Vicki, daughter, Donna M. Gregory and husband Randy all of Allentown, grandchildren, Ryan Gregory and wife Heidi and Nathan Gregory, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Paul and Willard Diehl.

Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25 at Morgenland Church, 3120 Weidasville Rd., Orefield with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Morgenland Union Cemetery Assoc., c/o Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Morgenland Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Morgenland Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved