Evelyn M. Werley, 87 years, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Parkland Manor Senior Living in Allentown. She was the widow of Ralph H. Werley who passed away last November. Born in Topton, she was the daughter of the late Earl G. and Beulah A. (Gaston) Diehl. Evelyn was a Lutheran member of Morgenland Church in Orefield where she sang on the choir and was involved with the Women's Guild and Quilters. She was a member of the Pioneer Grange, #1777 in Topton. Evelyn loved to play Bingo.
Survivors: Son, David R. Werley and wife Vicki, daughter, Donna M. Gregory and husband Randy all of Allentown, grandchildren, Ryan Gregory and wife Heidi and Nathan Gregory, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Paul and Willard Diehl.
Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25 at Morgenland Church, 3120 Weidasville Rd., Orefield with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Morgenland Union Cemetery Assoc., c/o Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.