Evelyn Mae Ranek, age 82, of Coopersburg, passed away on September 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the loving wife to Harry Ranek with whom they shared 31 years of marriage. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Josephine (Whitecotton) Roxby. Surviving along with her husband is son: Mark Timmer, wife Lori, grandchildren: Amanda, Amber, Andrew and Alyssa, six grandchildren, sister: Jo Anne Montgomery, the late husband Eugene and son-in-law: Kevin Slifer. She is predeceased by daughter Janet Slifer and siblings: Elmer and Frances. You are invited to visit with Evelyn's family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday October 2, 2020. Her funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Interment will be held privately. Due to COVID-19, masks and other precautions will be followed. Contributions in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
.