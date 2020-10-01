1/1
Evelyn Mae Ranek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Mae Ranek, age 82, of Coopersburg, passed away on September 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the loving wife to Harry Ranek with whom they shared 31 years of marriage. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Josephine (Whitecotton) Roxby. Surviving along with her husband is son: Mark Timmer, wife Lori, grandchildren: Amanda, Amber, Andrew and Alyssa, six grandchildren, sister: Jo Anne Montgomery, the late husband Eugene and son-in-law: Kevin Slifer. She is predeceased by daughter Janet Slifer and siblings: Elmer and Frances. You are invited to visit with Evelyn's family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday October 2, 2020. Her funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Interment will be held privately. Due to COVID-19, masks and other precautions will be followed. Contributions in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved