EVELYN PONDO
1929 - 2020
Evelyn Pondo, 90, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday October 13, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehab. Easton. She is the wife of the late Jacob A. Pondo. Evelyn was born in Fountain Hill on October 17, 1929 to Charles and Nellie (Galazeski) Musgnung. She worked in food service at Lehigh University; owned and operated with her late husband the former Pondo's, Hellertown and Pondo's Grocery, Bethlehem. Evelyn is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: Loving son: Fredric (Mary) Pondo of Media; grandchildren: Jennifer and Elizabeth Pondo.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 11 - 11:50 a.m. Monday, October 19th, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, all at the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Theresa's RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
