Evelyn R. (Acker) Bailey, 86, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Inpatient Unit, Allentown, PA. on January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Nevin J. Bailey, who passed away in 2001. Evelyn was employed by Lynn Township transfer station from 1982 to 1996. She was a member of Jacob's Church, New Tripoli, PA. Survivors include her daughter, Donna M. (David) Berger, Sr.; sons, Nevin W. Acker and Robert L. (Sandra) Acker; brother, Allen A. (Carol) Acker; sister, Betty Jane Noll; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Evelyn's Funeral Service will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be sent to Lynnport Fire Co. P.O. Box 14 New Tripoli, PA. 18066. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020