J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Evelyn R. Knappenberger

Evelyn R. Knappenberger Obituary
Evelyn R. Knappenberger, 100, of Ottsville, PA, formerly of South Whitehall Twp., died peacefully at home on November 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Russell L. Knappenberger. Evelyn started her career on the glamorous first floor of Hess's Department Store in Allentown, "under the clock." Together with her husband, she owned a fine glove manufacturing business, and then worked part-time with family at Atlantic Oil and Heating. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Helen (Hunsicker) Ochs. Evelyn was lively, warm, and funny. She was a dear friend and neighbor. She was active in her church. She taught Sunday School for years and she also served on the church board. She and her husband enjoyed traveling.

Survivors: Daughter: Susan K. wife of R. Bruce Wallace of Ottsville, Sister: Elaine wife of Dr. Christian Matthews of Grand Rapids, MI, Grandchildren: Mark and Michael Knappenberger and Victoria Wallace and Four Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Son: Dale R. Knappenberger.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to: Upper Bucks Regional Emergency Medical Services, 8716 Easton Road, P.O. Box 105, Revere, PA 18953.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
