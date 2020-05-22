Evelyn Rentas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Rentas, 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was a daughter of Claudina Rentas and the late Noel Rentas. She is also survived by her children, Cisco L. Correa; Jessica M. Perez; brothers and sisters, Leida Sanchez, Felix Colon, Carmelo Colon, Ramona Singleton, Diane Rosado, Carmen Ozoa and 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother, Hector N. Rentas.

Services: A "drive up" viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., (enter from driveway) Bethlehem. All further services will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved