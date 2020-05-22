Evelyn Rentas, 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was a daughter of Claudina Rentas and the late Noel Rentas. She is also survived by her children, Cisco L. Correa; Jessica M. Perez; brothers and sisters, Leida Sanchez, Felix Colon, Carmelo Colon, Ramona Singleton, Diane Rosado, Carmen Ozoa and 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother, Hector N. Rentas.
Services: A "drive up" viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., (enter from driveway) Bethlehem. All further services will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.