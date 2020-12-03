Rev. F. Eber Reitzel, Sr., 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the care of Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Rev. Nettie M. Reitzel, with whom he shared almost 66 years of loving marriage. Born in Steelton, Eber was a son to the late Frank G. and Jennie Bertha (Daugherty) Reitzel. Eber served as a clergyman for various churches for many years before retiring in 1997. Above all he loved being with his family and grandchildren. Eber was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Eber will be lovingly missed by; children Deborah Reitzel of Oak Ridge, NJ, Elaine Ray and her husband Ronnie of Randolph, MA, Frank Reitzel, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Pemberton, NJ; grandchildren Elizabeth Strysko, Grant Reitzel, Zachary Ray, Stefanie Depp and Ethan Ray; great-grandchildren Davidson, Alexander, Lily James and Hadassah Mae Strysko, Landon, Kaden, Roman Taylor and Ruby Elise Ray; brother, David Reitzel of Somers Point, NJ; sister, Joy M. Oller of Newville. Eber was predeceased by great granddaughter, Chloe West Ray; brothers, John R. and Robert W. Reitzel.
Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Central Assembly of God Church, 1300 Eaton Ave, Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.