More Obituaries for Fae Randall
Fae P. Randall

Fae P. Randall Obituary
Fae P. Randall, 85, of Ackermanville, passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Monroe. She was the wife of Robert J. "Bobby" Randall, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, October 2018. Funeral services will be held, Monday, April 22, 2019, at 12 PM, at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1422 Church Road, Pen Argyl, (Plainfield Township). There will be a viewing, Monday beginning at 10 AM until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Plainfield Cemetery. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019
