Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Souders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay A. Souders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fay A. Souders Obituary
Fay A. Souders, 90, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Gordon A. Souders, who passed away on December 5, 2014. Born October 4, 1928 in Mauch Chunk Township, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Lillian (Klinger) Reese. She was a floor lady at Quartet Fashions for many years. Fay was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. She was also a member of the Lehigh Township Lioness Club and an avid bowler. Survivors: daughter, Ruth, wife of Gary Raubenhold and their son, Mark; daughter, Betteann, wife of Paul Nikisher and their children, Jonathan, and Amanda, wife of Adam Raker; great grandchildren, Annalese, Chase, Lilly and Adalynn; and brother, William Reese. Fay was predeceased by a son, Bruce A. Souders, brother, Edwin Reese and a sister, Ruth Palumbo. Services: Funeral Services will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Bethany Wesleyan Church 675 Blue Mtn Dr. Cherryville. Family and friends may call Saturday 10 – 11:00 am in the church.
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.