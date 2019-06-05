|
Fay A. Souders, 90, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Gordon A. Souders, who passed away on December 5, 2014. Born October 4, 1928 in Mauch Chunk Township, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Lillian (Klinger) Reese. She was a floor lady at Quartet Fashions for many years. Fay was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. She was also a member of the Lehigh Township Lioness Club and an avid bowler. Survivors: daughter, Ruth, wife of Gary Raubenhold and their son, Mark; daughter, Betteann, wife of Paul Nikisher and their children, Jonathan, and Amanda, wife of Adam Raker; great grandchildren, Annalese, Chase, Lilly and Adalynn; and brother, William Reese. Fay was predeceased by a son, Bruce A. Souders, brother, Edwin Reese and a sister, Ruth Palumbo. Services: Funeral Services will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Bethany Wesleyan Church 675 Blue Mtn Dr. Cherryville. Family and friends may call Saturday 10 – 11:00 am in the church.
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019