Faye Blawn, 81, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on October 29, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Blossom B. Blawn. Faye dedicated her life to her family and in her later years she loved playing games on her tablet. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Robin Walterick; sons, Robert and Richard Martin; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.