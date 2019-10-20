|
Faye Ethel McKeever Baylor died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Fullerton in 1928, Faye was the only child born to Eldridge and Ethel (Vaughn) McKeever. She spent all her school years in Fullerton. She had fond memories of her cousins Marilyn (Kiefer) Davies and Shirley Kiefer coming every Saturday to play with her. Her cousin Jane (Vaughn) Grammes always lived near her and they remained very close until Jane's death. Faye graduated from Whitehall High School as salutatorian in 1946. She was known for her beautiful soprano voice in the choir. She went to Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, rooming with her high school friend Jean (Oswald) Gilbert. Faye thoroughly enjoyed nurses training and made lifelong friends. A group of nurses from the class of 1949 got together once a month for the next 67 years! Their husbands and children became good friends, too. In May 1951 she married Earl Baylor. The couple's first daughter, Karen, was born in 1953, followed by Patti in 1957, and Todd in 1962. In 1957 they bought a home on Minnesota Drive in Whitehall where they lived for 58 years. It was a house full of happiness, where generations gathered for countless holidays and summer afternoons floating in their backyard pool. Faye first worked general duty at Allentown Hospital, but soon found her niche on the Cardiac floor. She became a cardiac rehabilitation nurse, helping to open the rehab center affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital Center. She retired from there in 1991. Faye was a member of St. John's UCC in Fullerton where she was a long time member of the choir, the Visitation Committee, prayer chain and a Bible School teacher. She belonged to the Whitehall Exchangette Club as chaplain. She belonged to the Whitehall AARP and Senior Citizen clubs. She volunteered at Gockley School. Earl and Faye travelled extensively in their "camper" RV, spending at least a week every summer with grandchildren at the shore in Ocean City, MD and even taking trips to Disney World in Florida. They camped weekends with a local camping club. Faye loved to read and was an avid walker. For the past four years, Faye has lived in Fellowship Community in Whitehall. Faye was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took great joy in spending time with her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Faye is survived by her daughters Karen (Steve) and Patti (Rich), and son Todd (Connie) as well as her grandchildren Michael (Loran), Meaghan, Rachel (Dave), and Ty. She has two great-granddaughters, Haley and Emma. Faye and Earl were married for 66 years. Faye is pre-deceased by husband Earl and granddaughter Michae.
Services officiated by Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith will be 10:00 am on Wednesday October 30, 2019 in The Zentz Center of Fellowship Community, 3020 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, PA 18052, where her family will receive guests at a luncheon following her Service.
Faye loved little children and dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sixth Street Shelter 219 N. 6th St Allentown, PA. 18102 or Peaceable Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Road Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052 or online at www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019