1/1
Faye F. Moerder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye F. Moerder, 88, of Lower Macungie, died August 9, 2020, in the home of her son, Craig in Barto. She was the wife of the late Griffith E. Moerder, who died May 23, 2012. Faye was the daughter of the late Cornelieus Mooney and Una Wolf Ballenger. Born in Catasauqua, Faye moved to So. California, where she graduated from Garfield High School and Woodbury College. She was an Executive Secretary for the L.A. Co. Sheriff's Dept. in Los Angeles and later retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home, where she was the secretary to the Administrator. She loved to travel and visited Europe, Ireland, Russia, China, the Holy Lands and Egypt. Faye was a member of St. James United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was an elder.

Survivors: Sons, Craig of Barto and Joseph of Center Valley; Grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Matthew and Maggie Elizabeth.

Services: Wed., Aug. 12th at 11AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. A viewing will be held Wed. 10-11AM at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to St. James UCC at 37 S. 15th Street, Allentown, PA 18102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Service
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved