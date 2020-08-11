Faye F. Moerder, 88, of Lower Macungie, died August 9, 2020, in the home of her son, Craig in Barto. She was the wife of the late Griffith E. Moerder, who died May 23, 2012. Faye was the daughter of the late Cornelieus Mooney and Una Wolf Ballenger. Born in Catasauqua, Faye moved to So. California, where she graduated from Garfield High School and Woodbury College. She was an Executive Secretary for the L.A. Co. Sheriff's Dept. in Los Angeles and later retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home, where she was the secretary to the Administrator. She loved to travel and visited Europe, Ireland, Russia, China, the Holy Lands and Egypt. Faye was a member of St. James United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was an elder.



Survivors: Sons, Craig of Barto and Joseph of Center Valley; Grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Matthew and Maggie Elizabeth.



Services: Wed., Aug. 12th at 11AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. A viewing will be held Wed. 10-11AM at the funeral home.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to St. James UCC at 37 S. 15th Street, Allentown, PA 18102.



