Faye L. Solt, 73 years, of Orefield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Richard E. Solt for 55 years this past March. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James O. and Elizabeth E. (Laudenslager) Fritch.
She was a secretary for Park Manor Automotive in Allentown for many years. She was a member of the Schnecksville Fire Co., where she served as the financial secretary and was actively involved in fundraising. She loved Bingo and coordinated the games at the Fire Co. Faye loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors: Husband, Richard, daughters, Dianne C. Benner (Kenneth) of Kempton, Tammy L. Paules (Scott) of Slatington, son, Rick J. Solt of Germansville, sister, Barbara A. Dulina (Joseph) of Catasauqua, brother, James O. Fritch, Jr. (Linda) of Mohnton, grandchildren, Laura and Nathaniel, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel T. Fritch.
Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 14 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Jordan Lutheran Cemetery in Orefield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that state regulations will be followed, face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Lung Assoc
., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.