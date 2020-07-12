1/1
Faye L. Solt
1947 - 2020
Faye L. Solt, 73 years, of Orefield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Richard E. Solt for 55 years this past March. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James O. and Elizabeth E. (Laudenslager) Fritch.

She was a secretary for Park Manor Automotive in Allentown for many years. She was a member of the Schnecksville Fire Co., where she served as the financial secretary and was actively involved in fundraising. She loved Bingo and coordinated the games at the Fire Co. Faye loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors: Husband, Richard, daughters, Dianne C. Benner (Kenneth) of Kempton, Tammy L. Paules (Scott) of Slatington, son, Rick J. Solt of Germansville, sister, Barbara A. Dulina (Joseph) of Catasauqua, brother, James O. Fritch, Jr. (Linda) of Mohnton, grandchildren, Laura and Nathaniel, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel T. Fritch.

Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 14 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Jordan Lutheran Cemetery in Orefield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that state regulations will be followed, face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Lung Assoc., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss,prayers go out to you and your family. May she
rest in peace. Just remember to take one day at a time.
time.
Sue Kemmerer
Friend
July 11, 2020
My thoughts are with you all, Faye was such fun to be around, she will be missed ,so sorry she had to go through these health problems, May she be at peace in gods garden !
Audrey ,Bill Cox
Friend
July 11, 2020
You are loved and will be missed rest in peace Faye
Catherine Laudenslager
Family
July 11, 2020
Tammy, Barb and family,

We are so sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace with the angels.
Mike & Patti Stimpfl
Friend
July 10, 2020
richard Im so sorry for your loss Faye was the best always had me laughing from the garage busting my chops of hanging out at the fire house or the fair she was awesome she will be missed RIP Faye gods speed
John Gillmeyer
Friend
