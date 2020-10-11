Felecia A. (Gianelli) Solomon, 84 of Allentown, died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Born on March 7, 1936, Felecia was the daughter of the late George J. and Alma M. (Barrett) Gianelli.
Felecia was President and Valedictorian of her graduating class at Central Catholic High and graduated from Immaculata College with a BS in Biology. She was an Army Officer's wife from 1963 to 1982. Felecia was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown Hospital and then Lehigh Valley Hospital in blood banking.
Felecia always "did the right thing" and she ministered to any family member or friend who needed a helping hand.
Surviving Felecia are her daughter Susan Roehm with husband Christopher; son Michael's widow Lois; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Felecia's cremation will be entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society. Her cremains will be interred at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, Felecia chose to forego a super-spreader event.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: St. Jude's Children Hospital, The Lehigh County Humane Society or Disabled American Veterans
.