Felice Figueroa
Felice Figueroa, 69, of Macungie, passed away April 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Murray and Betty (Natter) Friedberg. Felice was an Optician for both Linden and Acuity Optical for many years. Her family was her pride and joy. Seeing her son and daughter-in-law raise their granddaughter brought immense happiness to her life. A devoted partner, Felice and Art shared countless memories over the years and had a special bond guided by love and friendship. Always willing to share her time and heart, Felice enjoyed many friendships that created special memories which she cherished. Survivors: Son, Jason Eric Figueroa and his wife Justina; Granddaughter, Julianna Rose; Life Partner, Art Johnson; Sister-in-Law, Ana Figueroa; Nieces, Blanca Trump, Zorida Rusk and Jeanette Gibson; Nephew, Jose' Figueroa Jr.; Great Nieces, Evana and Marisa Rosario, Cameron and Harrison Rusk, Hunter Gibson, Christina Davies, Alexandria Berry and Nathaniel Figueroa. She was predeceased by an Aunt, Rose Natter and a Brother-in-Law Jose Figueroa Sr. Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
