Felicia Horoschock, 88, of Bethlehem died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing home in Nazareth. Born April 9, 1932 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Grace (Tutolo) Rosamalia. She was married to the late Walter Horoschock with who she was married to for 44 years.



Felicia was a Liberty High School Graduate. Prior to starting a family she worked at the former Bethlehem Steel in the typing pool. Felicia was an artist and loved her cats. Along with her husband she enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and never missing a day of Musikfest at the polka tent. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.



She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Diane Horoschock and wife, Chris Horoschock, Kathy Armstrong and husband, Joseph, and Brenda Demyan and husband, Kirk, sister, Philomena Jackson and grandchildren, Reid, Tyler, and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Rosamalia and brother, Rocco Rosamalia.



A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Felicia's name to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103 or to PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network) 2141 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245.



