1/1
Felicia Horoschock
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felicia Horoschock, 88, of Bethlehem died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing home in Nazareth. Born April 9, 1932 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Grace (Tutolo) Rosamalia. She was married to the late Walter Horoschock with who she was married to for 44 years.

Felicia was a Liberty High School Graduate. Prior to starting a family she worked at the former Bethlehem Steel in the typing pool. Felicia was an artist and loved her cats. Along with her husband she enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and never missing a day of Musikfest at the polka tent. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Diane Horoschock and wife, Chris Horoschock, Kathy Armstrong and husband, Joseph, and Brenda Demyan and husband, Kirk, sister, Philomena Jackson and grandchildren, Reid, Tyler, and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Rosamalia and brother, Rocco Rosamalia.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Felicia's name to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103 or to PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network) 2141 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved