Fereld E. Oswald
Fereld (Buster) Oswald, 95, of Allentown passed away on November 27 at Allied Hospice in Scranton, PA. Born in Missouri, he spent most of his life in Allentown, PA. He also spent much time in York Beach, Maine where he met and married his wife, Elaine (Hodson). He served as a medic in the US Army during WWII. He worked as a carpenter, built the family home, and could fix anything. He enjoyed gardening and bicycling into his nineties. He was a kind and gentle soul who graced many lives. He will deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine and his lifelong childhood friend, Thomas Kuntz. He is survived by his daughter, Susan and her spouse, Jill Parrish, Greentown, PA and his son, Ray and his wife Anne (Zeiser), and grandchildren Ethan and Emma Oswald, La Plume, PA.

Contributions can be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

H onorable
E xemplary
R espected
O utstanding

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
