Fern Dolores (Moyer) Landis, 92, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lehigh Commons in Macungie. She is survived by sons, Phillip (Jean) Landis; Craig (Donna) Landis; and daughter, Dawn (James) Bender. She was quite proud of her grandchildren Angela Landis, Jessica Landis, Jeremy Landis (Jacqueline Cannon), Alison Landis, Sarah Bender (Michael Weismiller), and Wesley Bender. Fern was born on May 21, 1927 to the late Walter H. and Lillie S. (Snyder) Moyer. She was a lifelong resident of Alburtis, and was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Wesley Landis. One of 14 children, Fern cherished her Moyer family and was involved in helping plan many family reunions and events. She attended Emmaus High School before leaving to take on the responsibilities of caring for her mother and family during WWII. A loving homemaker, Fern took great pleasure in making a happy, caring home with her creative skills in holiday decorating, cooking, and baking. She loved singing and poetry, and created many lasting memories as she shared songs and poems with her children and grandchildren. Fern served the community of Alburtis in many ways and was an active leader of the Camp Fire Girls and dedicated member of the Church of the Good Shepherd U.C.C., Alburtis, Pennsylvania as a choir member, Sunday School Teacher, Holiday Bazaar Crafter, along with serving on various committees. After Wesley's retirement, Fern and Wes spent many happy years with their family and traveling extensively throughout the United States. The family would like to thank the staff of Lehigh Commons for making their last years together warm, comfortable ones. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Quarry Rd, #1, Alburtis, PA 18011.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
