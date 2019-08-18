Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Wislocky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern D. Wislocky


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern D. Wislocky Obituary
Fern D. Wislocky, 95, of Allentown, passed away Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 at the Miller Personal Care Facility, Allentown. She was the widow of Constantine M. Wislocky. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Oliver A. and Hazel H. (Trout) Hertzel. Fern worked as a sewing machine operator for various factories in Allentown for 30 years, retiring in 1986. She was a former member of Grace U.C.C. and the former Trinity U.C.C. in Allentown; and a former volunteer at Phoebe Home in Allentown for over 30 years, where she enjoyed working in the gift shop and doing cooking classes for the residents. Fern was a seamstress who liked to use her talent to make quilted pillows for bazaars.

Surviving is her son: Michael C. Biery, wife Marianne of Bath; daughter, Doris F. James, husband Steven of Yardley; grandchildren: Andrew James, wife Jhuma and Vanessa James; great-grandchildren: Siona, Kavin and Rohin; and sister: Jean R. DeWitt of VA. She was preceded in death by her siblings Kenneth Hertzel and Elizabeth McNabb.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue., August 20 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoebe Home, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.

www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now