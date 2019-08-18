|
Fern D. Wislocky, 95, of Allentown, passed away Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 at the Miller Personal Care Facility, Allentown. She was the widow of Constantine M. Wislocky. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Oliver A. and Hazel H. (Trout) Hertzel. Fern worked as a sewing machine operator for various factories in Allentown for 30 years, retiring in 1986. She was a former member of Grace U.C.C. and the former Trinity U.C.C. in Allentown; and a former volunteer at Phoebe Home in Allentown for over 30 years, where she enjoyed working in the gift shop and doing cooking classes for the residents. Fern was a seamstress who liked to use her talent to make quilted pillows for bazaars.
Surviving is her son: Michael C. Biery, wife Marianne of Bath; daughter, Doris F. James, husband Steven of Yardley; grandchildren: Andrew James, wife Jhuma and Vanessa James; great-grandchildren: Siona, Kavin and Rohin; and sister: Jean R. DeWitt of VA. She was preceded in death by her siblings Kenneth Hertzel and Elizabeth McNabb.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue., August 20 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoebe Home, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019