Fern E. Chimich


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fern E. Chimich Obituary
Fern E. Chimich, 92, of Danielsville, passed away, Sunday, February 17, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Andrew Chimich who passed away in 2008. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Beatrice (Harding) Lloyd. Fern was a homemaker and loved working in her garden. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville.She is survived by a son Shawn C. Chimich and wife Debi of Danielsville; brother: Ralph Lloyd of Cherryville. She was pre-deceased by a brother Harold Lloyd.Services will be private at the convenience of the family, no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
