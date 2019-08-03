|
Fern E. Schlegel, 91, formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Kutztown Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Schlegel, who died in 2011, and the late Charles W. Danenhower, who died in 1962. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of the late Robert and Perma (Miller) Weiss. She was a member of Friedens Church, Lenhartsville, Pa. She was also a 1946 Graduate of Allentown High School. Survivors: Son, Keith C. (Justine) Danenhower, Kempton; a step son, Kenneth (Denise) Schlegel, Reading; two step daughters, Shirlene Epting and Carolyn (Sterling) Bower, both of Hamburg; four sisters June Daniels, New Tripoli, Geraldine (Clemence) Gower, East Stroudsburg, Madeline Balliet, Slatedale and Catherine Shellhammer, Sinking Spring, PA; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. She was also predeceased by siblings, Warren D. Weiss and Millard Miller. Her Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA.18066, with calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Pastor Dennis L. Cooper will officiate. Interment in the Friedens Church Cemetery, 1512 Old Rt. 22, Lenhartsville, PA. Online condolences to the family may be record at www.nesterfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019