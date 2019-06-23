Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Ockovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern I. Ockovic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fern I. Ockovic Obituary
Fern I. Ockovic, 102, of Salisbury Twp., passed away June 21, 2019, with her daughter by her side in Devon House. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Ockovic. The youngest of ten children, she was a daughter of the late George and Ida (Levan) Rickert.

Survivors: daughter, Susan and partner, Jeff Weiss; nieces, Virginia Sell and Elaine Peter; great niece, Ann Marie Wranitz.

Services: 10:30 AM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Call 9 AM until service time. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to Westminster Adult Day Services or Salem United Methodist Church.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now