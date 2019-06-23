|
Fern I. Ockovic, 102, of Salisbury Twp., passed away June 21, 2019, with her daughter by her side in Devon House. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Ockovic. The youngest of ten children, she was a daughter of the late George and Ida (Levan) Rickert.
Survivors: daughter, Susan and partner, Jeff Weiss; nieces, Virginia Sell and Elaine Peter; great niece, Ann Marie Wranitz.
Services: 10:30 AM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Call 9 AM until service time. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to Westminster Adult Day Services or Salem United Methodist Church.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019