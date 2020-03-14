|
Fern M. Kuhns, 91, of South Scranton formerly of Whitehall died Thursday January 12, 2020 at the Scranton Healthcare Center following a brief illness. She was the widow of Leon Kuhns who passed away on January 16, 2019.
Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Lulu (Hunsicker) Kuntz.
Fern loved to watch Pennsylvania Polka, Lawrence Welk, and Wheel of Fortune, and was the most content when she was taking care of her family.
Her family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Scranton Healthcare Center for their wonderful care, especially to their activities and therapy staff, where Fern enjoyed bingo and exercise to the last.
Surviving are son Brian Kuhns, Scranton; brother Neil Kuntz and wife Ellen, Walnutport; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Janet Brinker and Marlene Scartelli.
A private graveside service will be held in the Union Cemetery in Slatington at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020