Fern McLean

Fern (Hill) McLean wife of the late Melvin E. McLean who died on May 10, 2020 passed away on July 8, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, at the age of 94 years. Fern was a longtime resident of Lansford, Pennsylvania.
Born in Newside Lehigh County the daughter of the late Wilmer M. and Lillian (Handwerk) Hill. Fern was also predeceased by her sister, Elaine Hausman; brother, Bruce Hill.
Fern, graduated from the former Slatington High School class of 1942 and matriculated to the Allentown School of Nursing graduating in 1947. Fern is a lifetime member of the Alumni association.
Fern worked as a private duty nurse at Palmerton Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Hospital and the former Coaldale State Hospital. She was also the office nurse for Dr. Vorrie B. Macom, MD in the Lansford office for 12 years. An active member of the former Emanuel E.C.C. of Lansford, Fern had taught Sunday School and was a Youth Adviser. In her youth Fern was a member of the Heidelberg Union Church where she sang in the choir.
Surviving are; daughters, Ginger L. Schroeder and her husband Bill of Alpharetta, GA, Jodi R. Speshok and her husband Robert of Northampton; sister, Ruby Kistler of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Kristen McGlaughlin and her husband Paul, Scott Steinhilber and his wife Jordan, Nikole McConnell and her husband Mark, Jana Bennett and her husband Chris, Jessica Binder and her husband Jerry; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18232. (570) 668-2550
Both Fern and Melvin will be interred at Grand Army Cemetery of Summit Hill, Pennsylvania. Military Honors will be bestowed for Melvin.
Memorials in her name to: Heidelberg Union Church Memorial Fund or Bell Choir, 5187 Irvin Road, Slatington, Pennsylvania 18080
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Fern may be left by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com