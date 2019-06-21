|
|
Fern Ritter Fried, 95, of Est Greenville, PA died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Peter Becker Community, Harleysville. She was the wife of the late Frederick Fried who died Feb 23, 2005. Born in East Greenville, PA on November 27, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Helen (Ritter) Bieler. She was a member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ East Greenville, PA. Fern was a freelance Artist.
Survivors: daughter, Donna Fried of East Greenville, sons, Scott and wife Patricia of East Greenville, Kent and wife Sherri of Phoenixville, PA, brother, Richard Bieler and wife Marlene of East Greenville. four grandchildren.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday June 22, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen UCC East Greenville, PA. Call 10:00am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers contribution in her memory may be made to the N.G. UCC Christian Education Fund, Outdoor Ministry or the
Arrangements Boyko Funeral Home
Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019