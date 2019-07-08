Home

Ferne M. Fogle

Ferne M. Fogle Obituary
Ferne M. Fogle, age 94, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall.

She was the wife of the late Dr. T. W. Fogle with whom she shared 56 years of marriage prior to his death in 2000.

Born in Northampton she was the daughter of the late Paul O. and Elsie (Newhard) Bachman.

She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Northampton.

She is survived by daughter Susan and her husband Conrad Reyer of Danielsville and Cathy Domitrovitsch of Northampton; son Thomas W. Fogle of Denver, North Carolina; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; half sisters Gloria Peters and Shirley Zweifel.

In addition to her late husband she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Carla (Denton) Fogle; brother Paul M. Bachman; half brother Neil Bachman and sister Althea Dotter.

Services private at the convenience of the family. No calling hours.

Arrangements entrusted to Brubaker Funeral Home, Coplay. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C. or the Northampton Public Library.
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019
