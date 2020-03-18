|
|
Filiciano J. Rodriguez, 79, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Daphne Ann (Seifert) Rodriguez. He was born in Hellertown on September 10, 1940 to Mary Hope (Lopez) of Nazareth and the late Feliciano "Pancho" A. Rodriguez. Filiciano served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He served our country in the U.S. Army as First Sergeant for 20 years. He retired from Corporate Express in 2000 after 26 years of service. He was of the Catholic Faith. Filiciano graduated from Hellertown High School in 1959. He was a 50 year member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown having served in various positions. Past member of the Military Squad, Veterans of Foreign War Post 3094, Joint Veterans Council Forks of the Delaware, Last Man Standing Club 157 Infantry Brigade Mechanized, 30 District Past Commander, Past Commander of Northampton County Association of the American Legion Posts, Past Delegate to Northampton County American Legion Association. In 2005 he was voted American Legion Commander of the Year in PA. Life Member of the NRA, Member of the Hellertown Sportsman Association. Veterans Memorial at Union Cemetery, Chairperson.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his mother & wife of 47 years; brother: Gerald J. (Karyl) of Coopersburg; aunts, uncles, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces & great great nephews. Predeceased by his sister: Shirley Rodriguez.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The service will be held at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the Edward H. American Legion Post 397, 935 Main Street, Hellertown PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020