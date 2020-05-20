Florence A. (Rinker) Cordes, 92, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the widow of Russell Cordes, who passed away in 1988. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Clarence O. and Blanche E. (Ebert) Rinker. Florence was a graduate of Coopersburg High School. She had worked at Miller Underwear, Allison Mfg. and Lehigh Cordage Co. She was an avid walker and enjoyed taking bus trips, going to the casinos and shopping at the Allentown Farmer's Market. Florence will be remembered for her delicious Pennsylvania Dutch style cooking and baking.



Survivors: Florence loved her family and will be dearly missed by her daughter Kathy (Andy) Lockwood and her sons, Gary (Debora) and Russell Cordes. She cherished her 2 Grandchildren, Jason (Erin) and Amy Cordes and great grandchildren, Avery and Mia. Florence was predeceased by her brothers, Earl, Paul and William Rinker and sisters, Doris Rinker and Ruth Giancarlo.



Services: Private due to COVID-19. Graveside services at Chestnut Hill Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith, Emmaus.



Contributions: may be made to Chestnut Hill Church.



