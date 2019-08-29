|
Florence Amrick, 91, of Allentown, recently of Kirkland Village Bethlehem, passed away Monday, August 26 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Detweiler) Ward. Florence and her husband, Joseph, were married for 60 years before his passing in 2017, and lifelong members of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church in Allentown.
Born in Telford, as a young girl Florence and her family moved to Allentown. She graduated from Allentown High School and began a long career in commercial lines insurance with Claus & Frederick, and later Myers Benner Corporation.
Florence was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed donning her white apron and cooking large meals for her family, surprising them with her famous hand knitted Christmas stockings and afghans, and challenging them to a "friendly" hand of pinochle. Florence, also, knitted many afghans and mittens she donated to missions in South America. She loved to travel to Maine and Cape Cod.
Survivors: children: Thomas J Amrick MD and wife Caryl of Summit, NJ; Paula J and husband David Boughtwood of Rensselaer, NY; Christopher J Amrick MD and wife Phyllis of Nazareth; and Beth J and husband Thomas Fitch of Bethlehem.
Grandchildren: Anna, Caroline, Christopher, Katie, Alex, Rebecca, Christina, Vanessa and Matthew; nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her son Mark A Amrick, brother John Ward, and sisters Dorothy Dietz and Margaret Keiper.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 am in Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown, PA. Call: Saturday, 9:30-10:30 am Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA. Interment: Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA. Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, 850 S 5th St. Allentown, PA 18103. www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2019