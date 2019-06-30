Florence B. Shuman, 90, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Milton Shuman. They were married 39 years in January. Born in Spring Mount, she was a daughter of the late Howard and May (Pearch) Ziegler. She was a graduate of Spring Mount High. Florence worked as a lab technician at the former Pillsbury Plant in East Greenville for 27 years before retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she worked on the farm in Coopersburg with her husband. She was member of Trinity Great Swamp UCC and a former member of the Coopersburg Chapter of the Eastern Star. Surviving with her husband are her daughters: Tori, wife of James Markides of Sumpter, SC, Victoria Paravati of Northampton, Terry Gersbach and her husband Steve Yoder of Saint Croix, and Mary, wife of Michael Johnson of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; and her siblings: Gary Ziegler of Green Lane, and Carol Heintz of Spring Mount. She was predeceased by her sister Esther. All are invited to gather from 10-11 AM on Saturday, July 6, at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. At 11 AM, a Celebration of her Life will be officiated by Rev. Debra Timmons, pastor of her church. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019