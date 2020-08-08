1/1
Florence C. (Hadl) Ernst Wirth, 92, formerly of Whitehall, entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Allentown, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was the wife of Theodore R. Wirth and the late Rudolph J. Ernst. Born in Allentown, December 30, 1927, Florence was the daughter of the late Gustav Hadl, Sr. and Julia (Tapler) Hadl. She was employed as a seamstress at several textile mills located throughout the Lehigh Valley before retiring. Additionally, Florence was employed as an assembler at the former Western Electric / A.T. & T. in Allentown for several years. She was a former member of St Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, serving with the Frauenverein. She also was a cook at the former Harugari Social Club, Allentown.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Ted to whom she was married 46 years; daughters, Carol A. Griffiths (Harry) of Germansville, Judy L. Case (Kirt) of Warsaw, IN; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; beloved niece, Marlane Hasonich of Bethlehem; predeceased by siblings, Gustav Hadl, Jr., Stella T. Strobl, and Erna Weber.

Service: A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dwight L. Addington officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 7, 2020
American Heart Association
