Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's UCC,
139 North 4th Street,
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
139 North 4th Street,
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE SMULLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE DETWEILER SMULLIN


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE DETWEILER SMULLIN Obituary
Florence Detweiler Smullin, 98, formerly of Bethlehem, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She is the wife of the late Robert Thomas Smullin, who died November 11, 2004. She was born in Hilltown Twp. on May 31, 1921 to the late Wilson L. and Florence K. (Detweiler) Frey. She was a homemaker the majority of her life, and a seamstress in her earlier years. Florence attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Emmaus, and Senior's Swimming Program at the YMCA & Lehigh University, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Children: Gary T. (Suzanne) Smullin of Emmaus, Elaine C. (Marvin Jr.) Kistler of Kutztown; grandchildren: Scott T.(Amy) Smullin, Steven E. (Christa) Smullin, Stacey A. (Tadeusz) Komosinski, Anthony J. (Candy) Kistler; great grandchildren: Ruben A. Soto, Madeline J. Bigert, Anna R. Bigert, Amalie G. Smullin, Jack T. Smullin, Finley G. Smullin. Predeceased by siblings: James, Harold, Albert Frey and Esther Brown.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John's UCC, 139 North 4th Street, Emmaus, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's UCC, Emmaus,18049.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now