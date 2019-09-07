|
Florence Detweiler Smullin, 98, formerly of Bethlehem, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She is the wife of the late Robert Thomas Smullin, who died November 11, 2004. She was born in Hilltown Twp. on May 31, 1921 to the late Wilson L. and Florence K. (Detweiler) Frey. She was a homemaker the majority of her life, and a seamstress in her earlier years. Florence attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Emmaus, and Senior's Swimming Program at the YMCA & Lehigh University, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Children: Gary T. (Suzanne) Smullin of Emmaus, Elaine C. (Marvin Jr.) Kistler of Kutztown; grandchildren: Scott T.(Amy) Smullin, Steven E. (Christa) Smullin, Stacey A. (Tadeusz) Komosinski, Anthony J. (Candy) Kistler; great grandchildren: Ruben A. Soto, Madeline J. Bigert, Anna R. Bigert, Amalie G. Smullin, Jack T. Smullin, Finley G. Smullin. Predeceased by siblings: James, Harold, Albert Frey and Esther Brown.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John's UCC, 139 North 4th Street, Emmaus, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's UCC, Emmaus,18049.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019