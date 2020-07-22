1/
Florence E. "Nancy" Rhines
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Nancy" E. Rhines, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was the widow of Benjamin F. Rhines, Jr. Born on February 12, 1921 in Bethlehem she was a daughter of the late Robert and Johanna (Litner) Koch. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first.

SURVIVORS: Nancy will be lovingly missed by her children, Sharon D. Neidig and husband Ernest of Bethlehem, Benjamin F. Rhines, III and wife Barbara of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy J. Zsilavecz of Bath and Frances J. Alpaugh and husband Craig of Waynesboro, GA; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Florence's memory to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
Life should be remembered as it was lived , with love, laughter and family.
Nancy was one super lady..

Our condolences..

Nancy Koch Appel.... Joanne Koch Wachter
Joanne Wachter
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Nancy, and family,
So sorry to have read the loss of your mom know she is now looking down watching over you and your family. Prayers and hugs
Debbie King
Debbie King
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sharon and families,
Sending sincere sympathies on the the loss of your Mother. So blessed to have had her in your life to the age of 99. She is at peace and I pray you will find peace and comfort with the special memories made through the years.
Cindy and Bob Marx
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending love and Condolences to you on your loss.
Carol Sule
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved