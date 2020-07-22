Florence "Nancy" E. Rhines, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was the widow of Benjamin F. Rhines, Jr. Born on February 12, 1921 in Bethlehem she was a daughter of the late Robert and Johanna (Litner) Koch. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first.
SURVIVORS: Nancy will be lovingly missed by her children, Sharon D. Neidig and husband Ernest of Bethlehem, Benjamin F. Rhines, III and wife Barbara of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy J. Zsilavecz of Bath and Frances J. Alpaugh and husband Craig of Waynesboro, GA; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Florence's memory to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem PA 18018.