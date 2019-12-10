Home

BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Florence F. Bond Obituary
Florence F. Bond, 93, of Bath, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Gracedale, Nazareth, PA. Born on November 16, 1926, in Bath, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene E. and Carrie M. (Silfies) Bond. Florence worked as a seamstress at the former Mary Fashion Co., Bath, for many years until retiring in 1995. She was a lifetime member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C.

Survivors: she is survived by a son, Kenneth D. Bond and his wife Melinda, of Bath; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services: Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA. Final services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florence's memory, may be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut St., Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
