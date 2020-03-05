Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
Florence G. Mushlitz

Florence G. Mushlitz Obituary
Florence G. "Fuzzie" Mushlitz, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Warren Mushlitz who died in 2013. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Minnie S. (Laubach) Bartholomew. A member of College Hill Moravian Church, she loved gardening, especially her beautiful tulips, and enjoyed spending time in the mountains with her family.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her only son, Warren A. Mushlitz.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 9, at noon in Fairview Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to College Hill Moravian Church, 72 West Laurel Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
