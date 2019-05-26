Home

Florence H. Pickell Obituary
Florence Helena Pickell, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away in Sacred Heart Assisted Living - Saucon Creek, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald L Pickell, Sr.. Born in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (Seiwert) Maroot. A resident of Bethlehem for many years, she was a parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her sons, Donald Pickell, Jr. (Ann) of Fayetteville, GA; Robert Pickell (MaryAnn) of Coopersburg; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, John Pickell in 2006; 2 brothers and 1 sister.Services: Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1st at 10:30 A.M. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1900 Pennsylvania Ave., Allentown, PA 18109. Interment of ashes will follow in the parish Memorial Garden. Arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Condolences are welcome at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1900 Pennsylvania Ave, Allentown, PA 18109 or Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019
