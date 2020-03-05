Home

Our Lady Help of Christians
444 N Jasper St
Allentown, PA 18109

Florence Hein


1924 - 2020
Florence Hein Obituary
Florence Marie Hein, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3rd in Lehigh Valley Hospice.

Florence lived in east Allentown and many years at Sacred Heart Assisted Living - Northampton, and her final years at Cedarbrook Allentown.

Born February 4, 1924 in Allentown, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Hein who passed away in 1980 and her siblings: Charles, Mary (Blickley), William, and Ann (Bauer) and her half-brothers, Francis, Paul, and Bernard Jucknik.

Florence worked at Mack Trucks on the drill press until she started her family. She loved polka dancing and was a good baker, especially her kiffles and Christmas cut-outs. There were always three meals on the table at the house. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Allentown.

Survivors: Son, Donald R. Hein, husband to Sallie, and daughter, Diane M. Dragosits, wife of Frank, all of Allentown.

Services: A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 8th from 1030AM until the mass of Christian burial that will be celebrated at 1130AM, all at Our Lady Help of Christians 444 N Jasper St, Allentown, PA 18109. Private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to the Activity Committee at Cedarbrook Nursing Home Allentown 350 S Cedarbrook Rd, Allentown, PA 18104.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
