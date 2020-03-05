|
Florence Marie Hein, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3rd in Lehigh Valley Hospice.
Florence lived in east Allentown and many years at Sacred Heart Assisted Living - Northampton, and her final years at Cedarbrook Allentown.
Born February 4, 1924 in Allentown, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Hein who passed away in 1980 and her siblings: Charles, Mary (Blickley), William, and Ann (Bauer) and her half-brothers, Francis, Paul, and Bernard Jucknik.
Florence worked at Mack Trucks on the drill press until she started her family. She loved polka dancing and was a good baker, especially her kiffles and Christmas cut-outs. There were always three meals on the table at the house. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Allentown.
Survivors: Son, Donald R. Hein, husband to Sallie, and daughter, Diane M. Dragosits, wife of Frank, all of Allentown.
Services: A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 8th from 1030AM until the mass of Christian burial that will be celebrated at 1130AM, all at Our Lady Help of Christians 444 N Jasper St, Allentown, PA 18109. Private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to the Activity Committee at Cedarbrook Nursing Home Allentown 350 S Cedarbrook Rd, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020