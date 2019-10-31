Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Hill Church Cemetery
620 Hill Church Rd.
Boyertown, PA
Florence L. Benjamin Obituary
Florence L. Benjamin, 88, of Alburtis, beloved wife and mother, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Benjamin, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Dorney) Moyer. She worked for Brandywine School District and JoMar Garment Fatory before retiring. She enjoyed cross stitching.

Survivors: beloved son Keith A.; daughters Ruth and Debra; son Todd; grandchildren; great grandchildren; niece Evette Smith; sisters Marlene, Frances and Barbara. She was predeceased by beloved sister Dolores.

Graveside Services: 11:30 AM, Tuesday, November 5 at Hill Church Cemetery, 620 Hill Church Rd., Boyertown. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Florence's memory may be made to the , 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2019
