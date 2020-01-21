|
Florence Loux, 79, formerly of Emmaus, died January 15, 2020. Florence was born in Doylestown, on April 5, 1940, daughter of the late Clifton and Florence (Davidyan) McKelvey. Florence married John Loux; he survives. She attended Bethel Bible Fellowship Church. Florence was a 1958 graduate of Central Bucks in Doylestown. She had been employed by Artistic Glass Co. in Trumbauersville. She later became Activities Director for elders at LifeQuest Center in Quakertown. Florence had a passion for aiding special needs adults to function within the community. Her desire to help the handicapped further extended as a caregiver at Indian Creek working with adults who required community based services. She loved working with her clients who became her "extended family". Her clients were very important to her and Rebecca and Danielle were especially close to her heart. Florence enjoyed cooking, loved animals and was a self taught artist. In addition to her husband, John of 57 years, Florence is survived by two daughters Brenda McCloskey (William) of Meadville, Kathryn Erdman of Emmaus; five grandchildren; two brothers James McKelvey (Jane), Clifton McKelvey (Dolores); a sister Pamela Gerhart (Galen); nieces and nephews. Visitation is 10:30-11 AM on January 24, at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, where Services will be held at 11 AM. Memorials may be made in Florence's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. Florence's family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice Team who so expertly guided her care and focused on comfort. The family is equally grateful to Pastor David Schoen and Pastor Miles. Arrangements by Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St. Meadville. Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020